WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions, stocks are turning in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses. The Dow is down 66.32 points or 0.2 percent at 42,507.41, the Nasdaq is down 68.29 points or 0.4 percent at 19,418.49 and the S&P 500 is down 13.19 points or 0.2 percent at 5,893.75.The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as many traders remain away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Wednesday.Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the outlook for the markets in the new year following recent volatility.Stocks have shown wild swings over the past couple of weeks following the Federal Reserve's forecast for fewer rate cuts in 2025 earlier this month.Nonetheless, the major averages remain poised to post standout gains for 2024, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq up by nearly 30 percent for the year.The Dow has also surged by 13 percent for the year, while the S&P 500 is on pace to post its second consecutive yearly gain of more than 20 percent.Sector NewsReflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day.Oil producer stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Oil Index climbing by 1.3 percent.The strength among oil stocks comes as the price of crude oil for February delivery is jumping $0.78 or 1.1 percent to $71.77 a barrel.Other MarketsIn overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Tuesday, with markets in Japan and South Korea closed on the day. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.6 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slid by 0.9 percent.Meanwhile, most European stocks moved to the upside, although several major markets were closed. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent.In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness following the notable rebound seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.0 basis points at 4.575 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved