WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed that nearly one million chickens have been infected with bird flu in Darke County, located near Dayton in Ohio.The results were officially confirmed by National Veterinary Services Laboratory on December 27.Following the confirmation, the officials quarantined the affected area and culled the infected chickens.Also, the agriculture department has established a control area and surveillance to monitor the nearby facilities and control spread of virus.'We take all the necessary precautions to make sure there's no infected product that leaves that premise,' Ohio's State Veterinarian, Dr. Dennis Summers, told to WKEF.Similarly, the virus has infected nearly 154,000 birds in a broiler farm in California's Sacramento County, and 75,500 birds in a turkey farm in Ottawa County of Michigan.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX