WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, identified differences in brain structure in about 1,000 adolescents who used substances before age 15 compared to those who did not.Notably, many of these differences were present during their childhood, even before any substance use, putting them at the risk of substance use initiation later in life, along with influence of genetic, environmental, and neurological factors.'This adds to some emerging evidence that an individual's brain structure, alongside their unique genetics, environmental exposures, and interactions among these factors, may impact their level of risk and resilience for substance use and addiction,' said Nora Volkow M.D., director of NIDA.'Understanding the complex interplay between the factors that contribute and that protect against drug use is crucial for informing effective prevention interventions and providing support for those who may be most vulnerable.'Of the 3,460 adolescents who initiated substance use before age 15, around 90 percent reported trying alcohol, often with nicotine and/or cannabis, whereas 61.5 percent and 52.4 percent of adolescents initiating nicotine and cannabis, respectively, also reported use of alcohol.The researchers from Washington University assessed MRI scans of the participants, when they were aged 9 to 11, followed by a three-year evaluation. They looked into global and regional differences in brain structure, analyzing measures like volume, thickness, depth of brain folds, and surface area, particularly in the brain cortex.Published in JAMA Network Open, the study identified five brain structural differences at the global level and 39 brain structure differences at the regional level in those who reported substance initiation before the age of 15 compared to those who did not.This study highlights how certain brain characteristics influence behavior before any substance exposure occurs. The researchers hinted that future studies will focus on exploring further about the intricate relationship between brain structure, development, and substance use.