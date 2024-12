Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, announces it has elected, pursuant to the terms of its Series 2023-11.PP55CD-B Debentures, to pay the semi-annual interest payment due in the amount of $45,150 through the issuance of approximately 118,501 common shares at a price of $0.381 per common share. Completion of the transactions remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued are expected to be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of closing.

In addition, further to the Company's November 29, 2024 press release regarding the settlement of $164,850 in debenture interest in shares at a price of $0.2307 per share, the Company confirms that it has completed the settlement and issued 714,555 common shares with a hold ending April 19, 2025.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGen technology to upcycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

In 2022, ReGen III completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, with the support of world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Studi Tecnologie Progetti S.p.A., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oil market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives.

