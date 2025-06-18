Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, announces that, further to its June 2, 2025 press release, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a shares-for-debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $164,850 in debenture interest through the issuance of 824,250 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.20 per Settlement Share (the "Debt Settlement"). Accordingly, the Company announces that it has completed the Debt Settlement. The Settlement Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day, expiring October 18, 2025.

The Debt Settlement includes the issuance of an aggregate of 122,500 Settlement Shares to certain insiders of the Company (the "Insider Transaction"), which is considered to be a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied upon the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5 (a) and 5.7(1) (a), as the fair market value of the Insider Transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGen technology to upcycle UMO into high-value Group III base oils. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGen process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

ReGen III has completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, with the support of world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams - including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Studi Tecnologie Progetti S.p.A., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oils market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable re-refined Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs, and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, www.ReGenIII.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

