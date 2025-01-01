BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) announced that it delivered 58,513 vehicles in December 2024, reflecting a 16.2% year-over-year increase. Total deliveries for the full year of 2024 reached 500,508 vehicles.Li Auto said its December delivery represents a new monthly high. With this milestone, the Company has achieved annual deliveries of over 500,000 vehicles within just five years since its first delivery.In January, Li Auto will begin rolling out OTA update version 7.0, featuring an enhanced highway NOA built on an end-to-end architecture.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX