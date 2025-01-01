BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV), a Chinese smart electric vehicle maker, said on Wednesday that it has delivered 36,695 smart electric vehicles for the month of December 2024, representing a year-over-year growth of 82 percent.For the fourth quarter, XPeng delivered 91,507 smart electric vehicles, up 52 percent from last year.For the full-year 2024, the company delivered 190,068 units, a 34 percent increase over the prior year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX