BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese automaker, said on Wednesday that it has delivered 31,138 vehicles for the month of December 2024, up 72.9 percent from last year.For the fourth quarter, the company delivered 72,689 vehicles, an increase of 45.2 percent year-over-year.For the full-year 2024, NIO delivered 221,970 vehicles, up 38.7 percent from last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX