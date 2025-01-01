DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Ford Motor Co. (F) will recall 20,484 hybrid crossover SUVs due to battery failures that can cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash. Battery failures can also increase the risk of a fire.The recall includes certain 2020-2024 Ford Escape and 2021-2024 Lincoln Corsair vehicles.The NHTSA noted that dealers will perform a battery energy control module (BECM) software update and replace the high voltage battery pack as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by January 20, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX