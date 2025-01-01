BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) agreed to sell its majority stake in Sun Art Retail Group to Chinese private equity firm DCP Capital for approximately $1.58 billion. This amount is significantly less than the $3.6 billion Alibaba paid to double its stake in Sun Art in 2020, according to reports. The 78.70% share represents holdings held by Alibaba subsidiaries.Sun Art Retail confirmed that on December 31, 2024, Offeror entered into a sales and purchase agreement with the Sellers for the conditional sale and purchase of about 7.51 billion Shares (namely the Sale Shares, representing approximately 78.70% of the Shares in issue as at the date of the joint announcement) at a total consideration of HK$10.36 billion, equivalent to HK$1.38 per sale share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX