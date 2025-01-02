WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Weebit Nano Limited (WBT.AX), a developer and licensor of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, has licensed its resistive random access memory (ReRAM) technology to tier-1 semiconductor supplier, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).As per the terms of the agreement, Weebit ReRAM IP will be integrated into onsemi's Treo platform, to provide embedded non-volatile memory (NVM). Weebit ReRAM integration into a Bipolar CMOS, DMOS (BCD) process provides a low-power, cost-effective NVM that has proven excellent retention at high temperatures.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX