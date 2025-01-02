CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.6668 against the euro and a 3-day high of 97.87 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6723 and 97.10, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6223 and 0.8944 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6190 and 0.8904, respectively.The aussie edged up to 1.1071 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1061.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.64 against the euro, 99.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.12 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX