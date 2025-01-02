BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.5622 against the U.S. dollar and 88.46 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5595 and 87.77, respectively.Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 1.8441 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.8504.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.58 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.82 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX