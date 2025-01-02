BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen fell to 3-day lows of 197.36 against the pound and 157.70 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 196.35 and 156.87, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 162.44 and 172.92 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 162.44 and 172.92, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 199.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback, 165.00 against the euro and 176.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX