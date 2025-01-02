MADRID (dpa-AFX) - corrects first paraFinal factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to climb 3.8 percent on year in December, slightly faster than the 3.7 percent rise in November.At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's factory PMI survey results. Economists forecast the index to rise to 53.6 in December from 53.1 in the previous month.At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The index is expected to rise to 44.9 in December from 44.5 in the prior month.At 3.50 am ET, France's final factory PMI data is due. The final manufacturing PMI is seen at 41.9 in December, unchanged from the flash estimate.At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's final factory PMI data. The index is expected to fall to 42.5 in December, in line with flash estimate, from 43.0 in November.At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area monetary aggregates for November. M3 is expected to grow 3.5 percent annually after rising 3.4 percent in October.At 4.30 am ET, UK final manufacturing PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the factory PMI to drop to 47.3 in December, as initially estimated, from 48.0 in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX