LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax Group plc (SPX.L) confirmed that Jamie Pike stepped down from the Board and his position as Chair on 31 December 2024. Effective 1 January 2025, Tim Cobbold has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.Tim joined Spirax Group in September 2024 as a Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate. He is currently Chair of TI Fluid Systems plc, having stepped down as a board director of Rotork plc on 31 December 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX