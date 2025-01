LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MONY Group Plc (MONY.L), a technology-based savings platform, said on Thursday that Jonathan Bewes has assumed the role of Chair of the Board with effect from January 1.As announced earlier, Bewes has succeeded Robin Freestone, who stood down from the Board with effect from December 31, 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX