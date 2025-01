Capita Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

2 January 2025



Capita plc

Director Declaration - Jack Clarke

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Capita plc announces that Jack Clarke, independent non-executive director, stepped down from the Board of Essentra plc on 1 January 2025.

Investor enquiries



Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169 269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little, Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07541 622 838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk