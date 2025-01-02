AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing activiy remained in contraction at the end of the year, but the pace of downturn softened amid slower declines in output and new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.The Nevi Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 48.6 in December from 46.6 in November. However, any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.A general market downturn caused a sustained fall in new orders in December, but the pace of contraction was the slowest in five months. New export orders also dropped further amid weak demand conditions in Northern Europe, Germany.Dutch manufacturers cut their output levels due to destocking, weak demand, and input shortages. The rate of decrease eased but was quicker than the 2024 average.On the price front, input prices rose for the first time in three months, driven by higher material and transport costs. In order to boost sales, firms reduced selling prices further in December.Looking ahead, goods producers remained upbeat about output expectations over the next year amid hopes of improved international conditions and an upturn in demand from key sectors in the coming months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX