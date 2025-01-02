WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold continued its uptrend on Thursday, after having jumped more than 27 percent in 2024, marking the best annual performance since 2010, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions and central bank purchases.Spot gold rose by half a percent to $2,637.95 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,651.06.The dollar retreated from multi-year highs reached on Tuesday, helping bolster bullion's appeal.Investors were also assessing the impact of a deadly attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day that's being investigated as a possible terrorist act.The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it's possible the suspect, who drove a truck into a crowd, wasn't 'solely responsible' for the incident, in which at least 15 people died.In economic releases, U.S. construction spending, jobless claims and manufacturing PMI data will be in focus in the New York session.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX