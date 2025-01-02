WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc. (SYNA), a computer technology firm, Thursday announced a collaboration with Google on Edge AI for the Internet of Things or IoT to define the optimal implementation of multimodal processing for context-aware computing.The collaboration will be integrating Google's MLIR-compliant ML core on the Synaptics Astra hardware with open-source software and tools.The combination is expected to boost the development of AI devices for the IoT to support the processing of vision, image, voice, sound, and other modalities that provide context for interactivity in applications such as wearables, appliances, entertainment, embedded hubs, and others.The Synaptics Astra AI-Native compute platform for the IoT combines scalable, low-power compute silicon for the device Edge with open-source, easy-to-use software and tools, and others.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX