LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Suspected people smugglers will face travel bans, social media blackouts and restrictions on phone usage under tough new laws to dismantle organised immigration crime networks in the United Kingom.In a major upgrade to Serious Crime Prevention Orders, new Interim Orders will allow immediate action to disrupt and deter suspected serious criminality. These orders are part of the proposed Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.The new orders will form an important part of preventing organised immigration crime.Currently, securing a Serious Crime Prevention Order imposed on suspects, including people smugglers, can be a complex and lengthy process, restricting the use of this powerful tool.Interim Orders will go further, speeding up the process for placing restrictions on people under investigation to prevent, deter, and disrupt serious and organised crime, including people smuggling. These new Interim Orders will allow the National Crime Agency (NCA), the police and other law enforcement agencies to apply directly to the High Court to impose immediate restrictions while a full Order is considered.By taking immediate action at an early stage, without requiring a conviction, these Interim Orders will help crack down on people smugglers and other forms of serious and organised crime.UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, 'Dangerous criminal people-smugglers are profiting from undermining our border security and putting lives at risk. They cannot be allowed to get away with it.''Stronger international collaboration has already led to important arrests and action against dangerous gangs over the last few months. We will give law enforcement stronger powers they need to pursue and stop more of these vile gang networks.'According to the latest data, 36,816 migrants landed in the UK in 2024 by crossing the English Channel, marking a 25 percent increase in illegal migration to the country in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX