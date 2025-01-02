WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) said it has successfully completed the acquisition of Vodafone Italia. Due to closing in 2024, costs in the amount of up to 200 million euros will be recognised in the Swisscom financial statements 2024. As a result of the early closing, Swisscom revised its EBITDA guidance for 2024.Swisscom said the revised EBITDA guidance for 2024 is 4.3-4.4 billion Swiss francs, updated from prior guidance of 4.5-4.6 billion Swiss francs. The company noted that its 2024 guidance for revenue, CAPEX and the dividend remains unchanged.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX