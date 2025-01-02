MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), a German telecommunication service provider, Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer Markus Huhn has resigned on December 31. The company appointed Sascha D'Avis, current CFO of 1&1 Telecommunication SE and 1&1 Mobilfunk GmbH as its new finance chief.Since 2024, D'Avis has been working with 1&1 in various management roles in the finance division of the group.1&1 also noted that Huhn, who served the company for more than 30 years, will continue to serve in the position he took up in April 2023 on the Management Board of United Internet AG.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX