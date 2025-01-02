MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK), a German Internet services company, announced on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer Ralf Hartings has decided to leave the company, effective March 31.Subsequently, the company has appointed Carsten Theurer as the successor, with effect from January 1.Theurer previously worked for the Schwarz Group for over two decades, with his last position as Group CFO.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX