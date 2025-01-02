BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cameco (CCO.TO, CCJ) said it was informed by partner, National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC or Kazatomprom, and Joint Venture Inkai LLP, that as of January 1, 2025, JV Inkai has suspended production activity. As controlling partner of the joint venture, on December 30, 2024, Kazatomprom directed JV Inkai to plan for a halt of operations to avoid potential violation of Kazakhstan legislation.On December 31, 2024, JV Inkai notified Cameco that it had not received an extension of the timeline to submit its updated Project for Uranium Deposit Development documentation.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX