WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - REIT Welltower, Inc. (WELL) announced Thursday executive and senior leadership team promotions to further solidify its best-in-class team and to strengthen the Company's long-term growth prospects.John Burkart has been appointed Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer after previously serving as Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Welltower in 2021, Burkart spent 25 years at Essex Property Trust, a best-in-class multifamily REIT, most recently serving as Senior Executive Vice President and COO.Tim McHugh was appointed Co-President & Chief Financial Officer after previously serving as Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer. McHugh joined Welltower in 2016 and assumed increasing levels of responsibility before being appointed CFO in 2019.Nikhil Chaudhri was appointed Co-President & Chief Investment Officer after previously serving as Executive Vice President - Chief Investment Officer. Chaudhri joined Welltower as an associate nearly 10 years ago before being named Co-Head of US Investments in 2020 and CIO in 2023.Matthew McQueen has been appointed Chief Legal Officer after previously serving as Executive Vice President - General Counsel. McQueen joined Welltower in 2015. Prior to Welltower, McQueen served as a partner at Sidley Austin LLP within the Corporate & Securities group.John Olympitis has been promoted to Executive Vice President - Head of Corporate Development after previously serving as Senior Vice President - Head of Corporate Development. Olympitis joined Welltower in 2015 as a senior analyst within the corporate finance group.Edward Cheung has been promoted to Executive Vice President - International Investments after previously serving as Senior Vice President - International Investments. Cheung joined Welltower in 2019 and oversees the Company's offices in Toronto and London. Prior to joining Welltower, Cheung served as Managing Partner at Brookfield Financial, a Brookfield Company.Patrick Keppenne has been promoted to Senior Vice President - Investments and a member of the Company's senior leadership team. He joined Welltower as an associate in 2018 and most recently served as Vice President - Investments. Prior to joining Welltower, Keppenne served as an associate in the Real Estate and Finance division at DLA Piper LLP.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX