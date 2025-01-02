CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment prevailed in world markets at the onset of 2025. Markets braced for the regime change in the U.S. as well as the monetary policy outlook of central banks worldwide. Optimism about the China growth story also boosted market sentiment.Markets in the meanwhile are waiting for the weekly job market update from the U.S. that could potentially sway the Fed's monetary policy outlook.Wall Street Futures are trading with strong gains. European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note. Asian benchmarks however displayed weak sentiment.The Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields mostly eased. Optimism about oil demand from China supported crude oil prices. Gold gained despite the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly in the green.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,925.00, up 0.85% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,944.80, up 1.07% Germany's DAX at 19,937.20, up 0.14% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,199.50, up 0.32% France's CAC 40 at 7,339.70, down 0.56% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,879.05, down 0.35% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,894.54, down 0.96% (Dec 30) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,201.20, up 0.52% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,262.56, down 2.66% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,623.32, down 2.18%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0327, down 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.2447, down 0.56% USD/JPY at 157.12, down 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6210, up 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.4424, up 0.27% Dollar Index at 108.69, up 0.52%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.531%, down 1.01% Germany at 2.3225%, down 1.76% France at 3.170%, down 0.78% U.K. at 4.5920%, up 0.42% Japan at 1.070%, down 2.28% (Dec 30)Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $75.74, up 1.47%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $72.80, up 1.51%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,654.39, up 0.51%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,664.11, up 3.64% Ethereum at $3,469.25, up 4.0% XRP at $2.40, up 12.67% BNB at $712.59, up 0.87% Solana at $208.37, up 9.12%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX