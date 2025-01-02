Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ultra Nuclear Limited and Weed Instrument Co., Inc. ("Ultra Energy") for $200 million in cash. Ultra Energy is a leading global provider of safety-critical measurement and control systems to the Commercial Nuclear and Aerospace Defense markets.

The business designs and manufactures reactor protection systems, neutron monitoring systems, radiation monitoring systems, and temperature and pressure sensors that facilitate the safe and reliable operation of commercial nuclear reactors and other power generation plants. It also provides support to the legacy UK nuclear submarine fleet, as well as current and next-generation ship designs.

In alignment with our strategic priorities highlighted at our 2024 Investor Day, the acquisition of Ultra Energy increases the breadth of Curtiss-Wright's global commercial nuclear portfolio with highly complementary measurement and control solutions supporting plant life extensions and modernization projects of aging power plants and further expands our presence with the leading global designers of small modular reactors, both in the U.S. and Europe.

The acquisition also supports Curtiss-Wright's long-term financial objectives for profitable growth and strong free cash flow generation. Ultra Energy generated sales of approximately $65 million in 2023 and is expected to be accretive to Curtiss-Wright's adjusted diluted earnings per share in its first full year of ownership, excluding first year purchase accounting costs, and produce a strong free cash flow conversion rate in excess of 100%. The business will operate within Curtiss-Wright's Naval Power segment.

Through its predecessor companies, Ultra Energy's roots date back to the mid-1950s as a specialist in neutron monitoring and the late-1960s as a manufacturer of temperature and pressure sensors. Today, its diverse portfolio includes neutron monitoring for measuring reactor power and safety management, radiation monitoring for plant safety, reactor protection systems to constantly monitor plant conditions, and highly accurate temperature and pressure sensors. Ultra Energy employs approximately 300 people and maintains primary operations in Wimborne, UK, and Round Rock, TX.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements, including statements relating to Curtiss-Wright Corporation's expectations for the future opportunities associated with the acquisition, the 2024 financial forecast for Ultra Energy, the success of transferring Ultra Energy's technology throughout our existing world-wide network, and the success of the Company integrating Ultra Energy into its Naval Power segment are not considered historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in US government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, marine, electronics and industrial companies. Please refer to the Company's current SEC filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for further information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250102047598/en/

Contacts:

Jim Ryan

(704) 869-4621

jim.ryan@curtisswright.com