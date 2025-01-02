Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its CAD $700 million acquisition of the property tax services business of Altus Group Limited. With the transaction now closed, Ryan assumes full ownership of Altus Group's property tax services business, expanding its leadership in property tax services worldwide. Additionally, Ryan is also acquiring Altus's itamlink property tax management software, which will further strengthen Ryan's tax.com software offerings.

The acquisition significantly expands Ryan's global capabilities, including establishing a property tax presence in the United Kingdom and deepening its expertise and reach across Canada and the United States. Approximately 1,000 team members from Altus Group are now part of the Ryan family, enhancing the Firm's ability to deliver comprehensive, results-driven tax services across these key geographies. Altus Group's property tax services business, which generated revenue of CAD $263 million in 2023, further complements Ryan's already robust product and service offerings with its strong foundation of client service and innovation.

"The addition of Altus's talented team strengthens our ability to serve clients at the highest level," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "Their expertise and approach align seamlessly with our commitment to deliver innovative, best-in-class solutions. This acquisition enhances our ability to offer an even more comprehensive suite of resources, insights, and tools, allowing us to help our clients navigate an increasingly complex business tax environment and drive their continued success."

The transaction also includes a three-year subscription to Altus Market Insights, providing additional valuable market intelligence tools to Ryan's already extensive data-driven capabilities. Collectively, these resources further bolster Ryan's growing Property Tax practice, providing new opportunities for innovation and client service excellence.

Ryan is focused on ensuring a seamless integration of this acquisition that prioritizes continuity of service for clients and fosters new growth opportunities for its expanded set of team members. Clients can expect continued support from their existing service teams as well as proactive updates advising of transition and integration-related activities. At the same time, Altus team members will continue to thrive in Ryan's strong culture of flexibility and collaboration, exemplified by its award-winning myRyan work environment.

"With this significant acquisition, Ryan is now even better positioned to lead the transformation of the tax services industry," said Ryan. "We are excited about the opportunities this creates for our clients and team members as we continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional results."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

