MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A new report by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine highlights persistent suffering of civilians and prisoners of war while Russia continues to expand its control over occupied territories.Covering the period of September to November 2024, the report describes intensified Russian attacks on populated areas, deliberate strikes on energy infrastructure, and efforts to restrict fundamental rights.'Behind each of the facts and figures in this report are stories of loss and human suffering, showing the devastating impact of the war across Ukraine,' said Danielle Bell, Head of the HRMMU.'September marked the highest monthly toll since July 2022, with my team documenting 574 civilian deaths and 3,032 injured over the three months,' she noted.93 per cent of the casualties recorded occurred in Government-controlled areas, particularly in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson, where military activity remains intense.Modified aerial bombs, which can now glide tens of kilometres into large cities like Kharkiv and Sumy before exploding, have exacerbated the devastation.The bombardment of Zaporizhzhia on November 7 alone killed nine civilians and injured 42, while short-range drones killed 67 and injured 528.Russian forces have also resumed large-scale aerial attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure.Air strikes by Russian forces in November further diminished Ukraine's energy capacity as winter approached, disrupting electricity, water, heating, and transportation systems in multiple regions.The report details continued executions, torture, and ill-treatment of Prisoners Of War.Since August, there has been a notable increase in credible allegations of executions of Ukrainian POWs, with at least 62 victims in 19 incidents.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX