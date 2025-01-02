WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GFS) and IBM Corp. (IBM) announced Thursday that the two companies have reached a settlement in their ongoing lawsuits, resolving all litigation matters, inclusive of breach of contract, trade secrets and intellectual property claims between the two companies.This settlement marks the end of an ongoing legal dispute and allows the companies to explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.The details of the settlement are confidential and both parties have expressed satisfaction with the outcome.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX