CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).In the GreenRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) is up over 125% at $1.04. Alset Inc. (AEI) is up over 109% at $2.14. Alternus Clean Energy Inc (ALCE) is up over 101% at $1.58. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (ORIS) is up over 75% at $2.69. VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) is up over 45% at $1.98. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) is up over 43% at $1.88. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 30% at $6.43. Curis, Inc. (CRIS) is up over 30% at $3.99. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 22% at $2.97. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (ADGM) is up over 19% at $1.26.In the RedNeumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) is down over 83% at $1.75. Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (BDMD) is down over 38% at $4.65. Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) is down over 29% at $3.45. Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (PHH) is down over 15% at $5.34. Mars Acquisition Corp. (MARX) is down over 13% at $8.50. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (AVR) is down over 12% at $4.90. CURRENC Group Inc. (CURR) is down over 11% at $1.60. Dyadic International, Inc. (DYAI) is down over 8% at $1.61. SES AI Corporation (SES) is down over 7% at $2.03. BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) is down over 7% at $1.58.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX