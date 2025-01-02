Radius Health: Radius Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing Agreement with Pharmanovia to Register and Commercialize Abaloparatide in China and Select Asia Pacific Territories

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / Radius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on bone health and related areas, announced today it has granted Pharmanovia the exclusive commercialization rights to abaloparatide, a novel bone forming agent indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fractures. The licensing agreement covers markets in the Asia Pacific region, specifically China, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macau and the Philippines. Abaloparatide is marketed in the U.S. by Radius under the tradename TYMLOS®.

"We are very pleased to enter into a partnership with Pharmanovia with the goal of making abaloparatide available to patients in additional global markets," said Scott Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of Radius. "This collaboration partners two companies that share a commitment to improving the lives of patients with osteoporosis. With Pharmanovia's expertise in osteoporosis and their proven track record of success in these territories, we can look forward to significantly expanding abaloparatide access to patients in need of osteoporosis treatment options."

"We are thrilled to expand our portfolio and bring to the Asia Pacific region such an important and innovative osteoporosis treatment," said James Burt, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmanovia. "This deal recognizes the strength of our commercial model in APAC, and China in particular, where we have one of the leading osteoporosis commercial platforms."

Under the terms of the Licensing Agreement, Radius would be eligible to receive an upfront payment as well as regulatory and commercial milestones plus tiered royalties on net sales.

About Radius:

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the future for underserved, global patient populations in bone health and related areas. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2017 for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture, and in December 2022 to increase bone density in men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. Radius also has an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement for the U.S. rights to BINOSTO® (alendronate sodium) effervescent tablet for oral solution, expanding the Company's presence in bone health.

About Pharmanovia:

Pharmanovia is a global lifecycle management healthcare company. Our purpose is to make medicines fit for tomorrow, to improve the lives of patients globally. We do this by rediscovering, repurposing or re-engineering established medicines or by bringing to market novel medicines to improve patient outcomes and experiences. With a diverse and growing team in over 160 countries across the globe, we deliver high-quality solutions, ethically and sustainably, across our four core therapeutic areas - Endocrinology, Neurology, Cardiovascular and Oncology both in rare and established diseases or conditions.

Contacts:

Al Medwar: Senior Vice President, Business and Corporate Development, Radius

Email: CorporateCommunications@radiuspharm.com

SOURCE: Radius Health







View the original press release on accesswire.com