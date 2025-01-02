WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.TO), Thursday said it has acquired cPaperless, LLC, doing business as SafeSend, for $600 million in cash.SafeSend is a United States-based cloud-native provider of technology for tax and accounting professionals. Founded in 2008, SafeSend automates the 'last-mile' of the tax return, including assembly, review, taxpayer e-signature, and delivery. The company is headquartered in Michigan and has 235 employees.'The needs of our customers and their clients drive every decision we make at Thomson Reuters. This acquisition underscores our commitment to addressing the evolving challenges faced by tax professionals and taxpayers alike,' said Elizabeth Beastrom, president of Tax, Audit and Accounting Professionals at Thomson Reuters.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX