WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Financial software and solutions provider PowerPlan, Inc. Thursday announced a settlement with software company Lucasys, Inc. for an after-tax payment of $17.7 million.The pending litigation, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, releases all claims between the parties and specifically excludes any admission of liability or wrongdoing.PowerPlan, owned by Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), intends to focus on its next-generation SaaS technology solutions, including Tax Fixed Assets, and prepare for the launch of its monthly Tax Provision SaaS solution.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX