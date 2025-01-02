Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 17:58 Uhr
SCOR finalizes the sale of its stake in the Humensis group

Finanznachrichten News

Press release
02 January 2025 - N° 01

SCOR finalizes the sale of its stake
in the Humensis group

SCOR announces that it has finalized the sale of its stake in the capital of Humensis to Huyghens de Participations, the holding company of the Albin Michel group.

Humensis was founded in 2016 with the aim of spreading knowledge. SCOR supported its development, making it the ninth largest generalist and educational publishing group in France.

Initially structured around Presses Universitaires de France (PUF) and Editions Belin, Humensis is now a diversified company made up of strong, recognized brands (Belin, PUF, Que sais-je ?, Editions de l'Observatoire, Editions des Equateurs, and more).

By selling its stake to Albin Michel, SCOR is entrusting a key player in the publishing industry with the preservation and future development of the Humensis group publishing houses, while maintaining their influence in the French intellectual ecosystem.

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer




As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk", SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.




The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.




For more information, visit: www.scor.com (http://www.scor.com/en/)


Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com (mailto:media@scor.com)




Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com (mailto:InvestorRelations@scor.com)




Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scor/)


All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com (https://protect.wiztrust.com/en).

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/470988ca-2ce3-4fb8-9cbc-5067096f07f3)

