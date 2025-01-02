Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C4BY | ISIN: US4538386099 | Ticker-Symbol: IB6A
Berlin
02.01.25
08:08 Uhr
33,000 Euro
+0,600
+1,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

Finanznachrichten News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that Christopher Michaels has been appointed as the organization's new Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2, 2025.

William B. (Brad) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: "Chris is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our business with a successful track record for driving transformation within our organization which makes him uniquely suited for this role. I am confident that this appointment will position us to better serve our customers and achieve our long-term growth goals."

Since January 2020, Mr. Michaels has served as the Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Independent Bank. Mr. Michaels has been with the organization for twelve years.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Contact:William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.