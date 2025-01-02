Securitas Technology Expands Leadership in Security Innovation With Acquisition of Sonitrol New Orleans

Securitas Technology, a world leader and global provider of security, health, and safety technologies, is proud to announce the acquisition of Sonitrol of New Orleans. This strategic move underscores Securitas Technology's ongoing commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions, and expanding its geographic footprint to better serve clients across North America.

Sonitrol of New Orleans, known for its expertise and pioneering Sonitrol audio sensor technology, now joins the Securitas Technology portfolio. With this acquisition, Securitas Technology strengthens its position as one of the largest providers of Sonitrol solutions in North America.

"This acquisition aligns with our focus to deliver cutting-edge security solutions while keeping our clients at the center of everything we do. We are proud to welcome the talented Sonitrol of New Orleans team to Securitas Technology and look forward to driving technology innovation that adds value for our clients," said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO, Securitas Technology.

Sonitrol's rich legacy of innovation dates back over 60 years, with achievements such as reducing false alarms and enhancing verified responses. Together, Securitas Technology and Sonitrol of New Orleans will combine their expertise, leveraging advanced security technology for clients in North America.

"This partnership brings together two leaders in the security industry, blending Sonitrol's unique capabilities with Securitas Technology's expansive technology resources," said Kevin Engelhardt, President North America, Securitas Technology. "It marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide innovative solutions that safeguard what matters most to our clients."

Securitas Technology continues to enhance its offerings and maintain a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and excellence in client service.

For more information, visit https://www.securitastechnology.com/news/securitas-technology-expands-leadership-security-innovation-acquisition-sonitrol-new-orleans

About Securitas Technology

Securitas Technology, part of Securitas, is a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect, and optimize businesses of all types and sizes. More than 13,000 colleagues in 40 countries are focused daily on our purpose to help make your world a safer place and our commitment to deliver an unparalleled client experience. With clients at the heart of all we do, our people, knowledge, and technology power our connected ecosystem of health, safety, and security solutions.

SOURCE: Securitas Technology

View the original press release on accesswire.com