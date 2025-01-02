MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Breakfast is often called 'the most important meal of the day' as it helps to improve physical health as well as boost memory power. It fuels the body with necessary energy to get through the day.Recently, Spanish researchers explored about how the portion size and dietary quality of the breakfast affect the overall health of an individual.'Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but what and how you eat it matters. Eating controlled amounts-not too much or too little-and ensuring good nutritional composition is crucial,' said Alvaro Hernaez, a researcher at the Hospital del Mar Research Institute, CIBER for Cardiovascular Diseases, and professor at the Blanquerna Faculty of Health Sciences at Ramon Llull University.The trial, conducted at the Hospital del Mar Research Institute in Barcelona, involved 383 adults aged 55-75 with metabolic syndrome, which includes high blood pressure, high sugar levels, an abnormal amount of cholesterol, and excess body fat around the waist.The researchers monitored the breakfast habits of the individuals, who were following a weight-loss lifestyle intervention based on the Mediterranean diet.The participants were divided into two groups - one with individuals who either took less than 20 percent of daily calories or more than 30 percent of the same at breakfast, whereas the other group involved individuals who ate the right amount of calories during their morning meal.At the end of the three-year study period, the participants who ate less or more than the required calories at breakfast showed higher body mass index and more fat around their waist.'Our data show that quality is associated with better cardiovascular risk factor outcomes. It's as important to have breakfast as it is to have a quality one,' Hernaez added.Published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging, the study suggested that an ideal breakfast must consist of 20 to 30 percent of the daily calories, incorporating whole grains, proteins, healthy fats, fruits or vegetables, while avoiding ultra-processed food items.'Promoting healthy breakfast habits can contribute to healthy aging by reducing the risk of metabolic syndrome and associated chronic diseases, thereby improving quality of life,' urged Karla-Alejandra Perez-Vega, a researcher at Hospital del Mar and CIBER for Obesity and Nutrition, in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX