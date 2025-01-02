Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has conducted a 149-line kilometer TargetEM26 Airborne Geophysical Survey over its Turtle Pond Knight Danger Project, located approximately 35 kilometers west of Dryden airport, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The survey was conducted with 200-meter spaced lines and covered approximately 22 square kilometers. A final report is pending and will provide information about the acquisition, processing and presentation of the data, discussion of the survey results and interpretation of the data. Tartisan will update shareholders with the results and discuss the next steps for the Turtle Pond Project.

Additionally, the Company reports that it has closed a $500,000.00 unit financing with a twelve-month escrow period. 2,777,778 shares of the Company have been issued at the price of $0.18 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $500,000. Each unit consists of one common share and 0ne half purchase warrant. Each full warrant allows the unit holder to acquire an additional common share at $0.40 for twenty-four months from the date of closing. The common shares are subject to a twelve ("12") month escrow period from the Closing date. No commissions were paid to any agents.

The proceeds from the financing are primarily being used to fund the exploration and development of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Turtle Pond Knight Danger Project in northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 131,496,782 shares outstanding (136,496,782 fully diluted).

