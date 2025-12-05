Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rodren Drilling has mobilized drill crews and equipment into the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario.

All key components, including the drill rig, support equipment, and field personnel, are now on site. Initial setup is underway, with drilling to commence shortly as part of Tartisans Phase 1 program at the Kenbridge Project.

"We are pleased to have Rodren Drilling on the ground and mobilized into site and preparing to begin drilling," said Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. "Mobilization marks the start of an important phase for the Company as we continue to build momentum going into the next stage of project development."

Tartisan Nickel Corp. will provide additional updates as drilling progresses.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 140,674,041 shares outstanding (144,310,756 fully diluted).

