WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nick Clegg, Meta Platforms' (META) president of global affairs, said he would leave his role later this year.Clegg will be succeeded by Joel Kaplan, who most recently served as the Clegg's deputy and has been appointed as Meta's chief global affairs officer.'As a new year begins, I have come to the view that this is the right time for me to move on from my role as President, Global Affairs at Meta. It truly has been an adventure of a lifetime! I am proud of the work I have been able to do leading and supporting teams across the company to ensure innovation can go hand in hand with increased transparency and accountability, and with new forms of governance,' Clegg wrote on X on Thursday.Clegg joined Meta, then called Facebook, in 2018 after almost two decades in British and European public life. Prior to being elected to the UK Parliament in 2005, he worked in the European Commission and served for five years as a member of the European Parliament. He became leader of the Liberal Democrat party in 2007 and served as Deputy Prime Minister in the UK's first coalition government since the war, from 2010 to 2015. He has written two best-selling books, Politics: Between the Extremes and How To Stop Brexit (And Make Britain Great Again).'I hope I have played some role in seeking to bridge the very different worlds of tech and politics--worlds that will continue to interact in unpredictable ways across the globe,' Clegg wrote.His successor, Kaplan, is a prominent Republican who was White House Deputy Chief of Staff under George W. Bush.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX