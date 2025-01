MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from Germany and Spain and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Germany's Destatis releases labor force survey results for October.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor agency publishes monthly unemployment data for December. The number of people claiming jobless benefits is expected to decline sharply by 46,500 after a decrease of 16,000 in November.At 3.55 am ET, German unemployment data is due from the Federal Labor Agency. The jobless rate is forecast to rise slightly to 6.2 percent in December from 6.1 percent in November.At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England releases UK mortgage approvals data for November. The number of approvals is seen at 69,000 compared to 68,300 in October.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX