Das Instrument I3B US45384B1061 INDEPENDENT BK GR.DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2025The instrument I3B US45384B1061 INDEPENDENT BK GR.DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.01.2025Das Instrument V95 CA31422Y1007 FE BATTERY METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.01.2025The instrument V95 CA31422Y1007 FE BATTERY METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2025Das Instrument O4D US6778641000 OIL-DRI CORP. AMER.DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.01.2025The instrument O4D US6778641000 OIL-DRI CORP. AMER.DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2025Das Instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.01.2025The instrument EBZ BMG2109G1033 CHINA GAS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 06.01.2025