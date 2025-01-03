BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's jobless rate remained unchanged in November, the labor force survey results from Destatis showed on Friday.The unemployment rate came in at adjusted 3.4 percent in November, unchanged from October. The number of unemployed decreased 2,000 on month to 1.52 million.On an unadjusted basis, unemployment increased 138,000 or 10.1 percent from the previous year. The jobless rate rose to 3.3 percent from 3.1 percent last year.Further, data showed that employment was almost unchanged in November compared to last year. Employment remained at previous year's level for the third consecutive month, Destatis said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX