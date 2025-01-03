BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased notably in November from a year ago, as exports fell amid an increase in imports, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.The trade surplus dropped to EUR 742 million in November from EUR 1.45 billion in the corresponding month last year.In October, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.04 billion.Exports declined 3.5 percent annually in November, faster than the 0.5 percent decrease a month ago. Meanwhile, imports rebounded 2.3 percent versus a 0.1 percent drop in October.On a monthly basis, both exports and imports slid by 2.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.Separate official data showed that Hungary's unemployment rate rose to 4.7 percent in the September to November period from 4.6 percent in August to October. The number of unemployed people rose to 230,800 from 225,600. During November, the rate held steady at 4.5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX