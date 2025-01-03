Anzeige
Freitag, 03.01.2025

WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
03.01.25
08:06 Uhr
0,570 Euro
+0,010
+1,79 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for December and the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

In December 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 460,786 passengers, which is a 6.2% decrease compared to December 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.3% to 18,851 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 57,955 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of the year (October - December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,310,014 passengers, which is a 2.2% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 15.2% to 64,606 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.8% to 164,586 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2024 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

Dec 2024Dec 2023ChangeQ4 2024Q4 2023Change
Passengers460,786491,222-6.2%1,310,0141,338,921-2.2%
Finland - Sweden103,180118,150-12.7%340,553374,083-9.0%
Estonia - Finland308,781321,409-3.9%843,269831,4991.4%
Estonia - Sweden48,82551,663-5.5%126,192133,339-5.4%
Cargo Units18,85122,514-16.3%64,60676,198-15.2%
Finland - Sweden2,2252,426-8.3%8,4209,159-8.1%
Estonia - Finland13,88416,948-18.1%46,85955,573-15.7%
Estonia - Sweden2,7423,140-12.7%9,32711,466-18.7%
Passenger Vehicles57,95559,577-2.7%164,586172,972-4.8%
Finland - Sweden4,2874,1363.7%10,53411,288-6.7%
Estonia - Finland51,55653,233-3.2%149,109156,497-4.7%
Estonia - Sweden2,1122,208-4.3%4,9435,187-4.7%

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November 2024, the cargo vessel Sailor did not operate for 14 days due to a technical failure.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
