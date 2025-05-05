Anzeige
WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466
Frankfurt
02.05.25 | 08:00
0,592 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
As Tallink Grupp Statistics For April 2025

Finanznachrichten News

In April 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 416,468 passengers, which is a 4.5% increase compared to April 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 34.1% to 21,889 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.9% to 59,770 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for April 2025 were the following:

April 2025April 2024Change
Passengers416,468398,5084.5%
Finland - Sweden103,67095,1668.9%
Estonia - Finland268,060256,9784.3%
Estonia - Sweden44,73846,364-3.5%
Cargo Units21,88933,228-34.1%
Finland - Sweden2,4124,200-42.6%
Estonia - Finland16,10725,348-36.5%
Estonia - Sweden3,3703,680-8.4%
Passenger Vehicles59,77054,3809.9%
Finland - Sweden4,3353,46925.0%
Estonia - Finland53,22849,2238.1%
Estonia - Sweden2,2071,68830.7%

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The April Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The April Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The April Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Star I until April 12 and from thereon the route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. The passenger vessel Star I was sold to Irish Continental Group plc in April 2025.

OTHER EVENTS
In April the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Silja Europa was extended until 31 January 2026 with the option of extending the agreement for another 6+6 months. The cruise ferry Silja Europa has been charted out since August 2022 and is used to provide temporary accommodation in the Netherlands.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 56157170


