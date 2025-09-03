As Tallink Grupp Statistics For August 2025

In August 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 595,529 passengers, which is a 5.9% increase compared to August 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 11.1% to 19,518 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 4.7% to 83,569 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for August 2025 were the following:

August 2025 August 2024 Change Passengers 595 529 562 451 5.9% Finland - Sweden 132 285 134 051 -1.3% Estonia - Finland 401 818 347 287 15.7% Estonia - Sweden 61 426 81 113 -24.3% Cargo Units 19 518 21 953 -11.1% Finland - Sweden 2 569 3 208 -19.9% Estonia - Finland 14 239 15 806 -9.9% Estonia - Sweden 2 710 2 939 -7.8% Passenger Vehicles 83 569 79 791 4.7% Finland - Sweden 8 447 8 393 0.6% Estonia - Finland 70 093 66 602 5.2% Estonia - Sweden 5 029 4 796 4.9%

FINLAND - SWEDEN

The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes.

ESTONIA - FINLAND

The August Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. Last year, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 31 May until 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN

The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Queen) and the Paldiski-Kapellskär (the passenger vessel Superfast IX) routes. A year ago, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by two cargo vessels - Sailor and Regal Star. Also, the Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by two cruise ferries, Baltic Queen and Victoria I, from 31 May to 31 August 2024.

OTHER EVENTS

In August, the charter agreement of Galaxy I was extended from October 2025 until April 2026. The agreement includes another 6-month extension option after the end of the term.

